Top track

Destitute

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Christopher Paul Stelling, Kirstie Lynn + Galen Clark, Natalie Prauser

miniBar
Mon, 3 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Destitute
Got a code?

About

Even before 2020 slid historically off the rails, Christopher Paul Stelling confronted an essential exercise in acceptance and gratitude. In December 2019, Stelling started another cross-country sprint from California to Florida, where the songwriter who h...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christopher Paul Stelling

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.