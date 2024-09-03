Top track

Living Is Easy

Got a code?

Agriculture

The Black Heart
Tue, 3 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.20

About Agriculture

Labelling their sound as “ecstatic black metal”, LA-based Agriculture pride themselves on putting a more positive spin on the genre. The noise, screams and dense instrumentation are all still present on their debut EP The Circle Chant (2022), but Agricultu Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Old Empire & Born Again Concerts, in association with Odyssey Booking, present

AGRICULTURE (USA)
https://agriculturemusic.bandcamp.com
https://www.instagram.com/agriculture_music
https://nowflensing.com/

+ special guests TBA

"For something to be...

This is an 18+ event
Old Empire & Born Again Concerts, in association with Doomstar Booking, present
£
Lineup

Agriculture

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

