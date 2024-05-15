Top track

Blind Contour Drawing for Piano

Harrington, Kowalsky, Epstein

Healing Force of the Universe
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re stoked to welcome back Gregg Kowalsky - who has created one of our most listened to albums, Eso Es, since it came through our doors and guitar pedal texture god, Dave Harrington, - as well as improvisor and Fat Possum recording artist, Will E...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gregg Kowalsky, Dave Harrington, Will Epstein

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

