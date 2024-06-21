DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bordeaux Fête la Musique Electronique - Parc Bordelais

Parc Bordelais
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
DJBordeaux
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21 juin, fin d’après-midi : la chaussée s’amaigrit, le trafic pédestre se densifie, on ne brûle que d’une chose, trouver au large une bulle de nature et de verdure, où célébrer la musique sous les éclaircies d’un été à peine entamé.

Mini-festival en maxi-...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Parc Bordelais

Rue Du Bocage, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

