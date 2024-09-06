Top track

Hope Gets Harder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Martha

The Garage
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hope Gets Harder
Got a code?

About

Martha is a pop band from Durham city

14+, 14-16 with adult.
.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martha

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.