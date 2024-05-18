Top track

Dazed Courtyard Party

93 Feet East
Sat, 18 May, 1:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We return to brick lane for our first party of 2024!

Kicking things off in the courtyard, we will be installing a sound system outside from 1pm to give you that classic open air day raving vibe!

Once the sun sets we move inside across two rooms soundtrac...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dazed.
Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open1:00 pm
700 capacity

