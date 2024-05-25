Top track

Humid, Radiator Girl, Stoney Point

Cloudland Theater
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HUMID are a shoegaze band consisting of vocalist-guitarist Matt Tomashek, guitarist Ben Schuelke, bassist Sam Gargulak, and drummer Cody Ratley. It’s essentially Tomashek’s solo project but has evolved into a full band, as he explains.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Radiator Girl

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

