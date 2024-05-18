Top track

Alberto Dimeo - Fuego Fuego - Daniel Orpi, Tony Guerra Radio Mix

Alberto Dimeo

Tunnel
Sat, 18 May, 10:30 pm
GigsTampa
$24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TAMPA get ready to welcome Alberto Dimeo at the Tunnel. Secure your tickets now 🎫

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alberto Dimeo

Venue

Tunnel

3907 West Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33614, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

