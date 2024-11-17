Top track

Nichtseattle - Frau Sein (Werkstatt)

Nichtseattle

SO36
Sun, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.44

About

Seit 2017 veröffentlicht Katharina Kollmann Musik unter dem Namen Nichtseattle. Die in Berlin-Karlshorst aufgewachsene Liedermacherin hatte unter dem Namen Lake Felix schon vorher englischsprachige Musik herausgebracht, begann mit Nichtseattle aber, Musik...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
Lineup

Nichtseattle

Venue

SO36

Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

