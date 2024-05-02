Top track

Yung Lean & Bladee - Ghosts

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yung Lean & Bladee

La Cigale
Thu, 2 May, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
€44.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yung Lean & Bladee - Ghosts
Got a code?

About

Super! présente

Yung Lean & Bladee en concert exceptionnel à La Cigale !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yung Lean

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.