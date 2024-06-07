DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lolita - Birthday Party (8 Years)

Le Mazette
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

8 ans ça se fête en GRAND !

Ensemble, on a traversé ensemble le mouvement #FreeBritney, l’arrivée de Lil Nas X, le come-back d’Adèle, la séparation de Kim Kardashian et des Pussycat Dolls.

On a sauté de joie pour l’Oscar de Lady Gaga et le 1er Grammy de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nelson d’Araujo, Andrei Olariu, Judy Glits

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

