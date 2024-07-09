DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Systema Solar London Debut

Village Underground
Tue, 9 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Systema Solar is a musical-visual collective from the Caribbean region of Colombia. Its members, coming from various territorial and sound latitudes, have found in Afro-Caribbean vibrations a sea of ​​possibilities to enhance the strength and power of musi...

Presented by Movementios.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Systema Solar

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.