Joan As Police Woman - Get My Bearings

Joan As Police Woman | Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Thu, 17 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€24

About

i Distratti in collaborazione co IMARTS sono lieti di presentare il nuovo live di Joan As Police Woman

Per tutte le età
Presentato da IDEAS S.r.l. – I Distratti Eventi & Servizi S.r.l..

Lineup

Joan As Police Woman

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

