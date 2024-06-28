Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer Bummer 2024

Mahall's
Fri, 28 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$31.93

About

Bravoartist and Mahall's Present:

Summer Bummer 2024
Featuring:
Prince Daddy & The Hyena
Saturdays at Your Place
The Rosies
The Sonder Bombs
Equipment
Carpool
Riley!
This Summer
Pony
Sign Language
Solon
Hosta
Annadale
RRR...

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

9
Prince Daddy & The Hyena, saturdays at your place, The Rosies and 9 more

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

