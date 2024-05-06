DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Triple Book Release Party: Backwardness by Garielle Lutz, Pregaming Grief by Danielle Chelosky, Who Killed Mabel Frost? by Miss Unity

Our Wicked Lady
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come get three new SF/LD books and enjoy fiction & poetry readings by:

Elizabeth Ellen

Garielle Lutz

Danielle Chelosky

Mathias Mietzelfeld aka Miss Unity

Katie Frank

Special Guest

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.