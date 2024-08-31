Top track

Dreamsickle

Wombo

The Hope and Ruin
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. presents
Wombo
+ support

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wombo

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

