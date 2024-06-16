DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

England vs Serbia: Euros 2024

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
SportLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us as England take on Serbia in our first game of the 2024 Euros.

We will be showing this and all the Three Lions games live on our big screen throughout the tournament. We are taking reservations for tables for groups of up to 5 people priced at £5...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

