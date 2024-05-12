Top track

Punchlove + Fearweek

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Sun, 12 May, 8:00 pm
PERMANENT CREEPS PRESENTS

PUNCHLOVE

FEARWEEK

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Permanent Creeps
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Punchlove

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open8:00 pm
180 capacity

