Leo SVR

La Boule Noire
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Leo SVR ne s’arrête plus. Le natif de Saint Vincent de Reins (à 60 kilomètres de Lyon et 6000 de Detroit), repéré avec Manita et officiellement flanqué d’un dossard de prodige avec SVR EFFECT, enchaîne avec Rap Instinctif Apologie, nouvelle collection de 5...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Artichaut Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

