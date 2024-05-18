Top track

FELICITY - The Weather

Felicity / High Wire / Wolf Rd / When The Sun Sets

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

FELICITY - The Weather
About Felicity

If you’re looking for melodic riffs and pulverizing breakdowns with a healthy dose of sing-along hooks, we’d like you to meet Orlando’s finest - FELICITY

Their deliriously dextrous sound spans genres, often in the same song, as the fiery five-piece shapes

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Felicity "First F#@king Show" in Chicago!
High Wire
Wolf Rd
When The Sun Sets

$18.50 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
When The Sun Sets, Wolf Rd, High Wire and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

