DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If you’re looking for melodic riffs and pulverizing breakdowns with a healthy dose of sing-along hooks, we’d like you to meet Orlando’s finest - FELICITY
Their deliriously dextrous sound spans genres, often in the same song, as the fiery five-piece shapes
Read more
Cobra Lounge presents...
Felicity "First F#@king Show" in Chicago!
High Wire
Wolf Rd
When The Sun Sets
$18.50 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.
📬Stay in touch,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.