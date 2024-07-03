Top track

Curtis Taylor - #Contemplation

Just Jazz Presents: Curtis Taylor

The Paramount
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Just Jazz Presents: Curtis Taylor

all ages | 7pm doors

Performances: 8p & 9p

Band

Curtis Taylor - Trumpet/Leader

Bob Reynolds - Tenor Sax

Theron Brown - Piano/Keys

Ben Williams – Bass

Aaron Dutton – Alto Saxophone

Alex White – Drums

All ages
Presented by Just Jazz
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Curtis Taylor

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

