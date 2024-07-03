DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Just Jazz Presents: Curtis Taylor
all ages | 7pm doors
Performances: 8p & 9p
Band
Curtis Taylor - Trumpet/Leader
Bob Reynolds - Tenor Sax
Theron Brown - Piano/Keys
Ben Williams – Bass
Aaron Dutton – Alto Saxophone
Alex White – Drums
