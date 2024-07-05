DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LES TROIS BEAUX DAYS : S.PRI NOIR (+SURPRISE)

Arènes de Montmartre
Fri, 5 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Avec son flow ultra-technique, son exigence visuelle et ses thèmes universels, S.PRI NOIR à su s’imposer comme LE rappeur reconnu pour avoir réussi l’exploit d’être à la fois respecté par ses pairs, courtisé par les plus grandes marques et plébiscité par l...

Tout public
Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

S.Pri Noir

Venue

Arènes de Montmartre

25 Rue Chappe, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.