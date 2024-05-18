DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Four Corners w/ DJ Yoda (Day and Night)

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 18 May, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Taking influences from around the world, Four Corners arrives in Brixton for a Global Dance Party not to be missed. We will be opening up our brand new terrace for DJs, daytime dancing, summer cocktails & gourmet street food.

Joining us will be the legend...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
800 capacity

