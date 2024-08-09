Top track

Crypta - Acum Sunt Roacher

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

CRYPTA

The Underworld
Fri, 9 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Crypta - Acum Sunt Roacher
Got a code?

About

SHADES OF SORROW SUMMER TOUR 2024

World-renowned Brazilian death metal unit CRYPTA return to UK shores!

CRYPTA recently released their sophomore record Shades of Sorrow via Napalm Records. Impressively, the album debuted at #5 on the US Top New Artist Al...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crypta

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs