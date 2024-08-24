Top track

When Will I See You Again - Amtrac Remix

Amtrac DJ Tour

EOS Lounge
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsSanta Barbara
$8.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Amtrac

Kentucky-born Amtrac spent most of his childhood banging the keys of a mini piano, strumming a beginner’s guitar, or singing in the mirror. His early obsession with music was magnified by his parents’ turntable, raising him to the sounds of Led Zeppelin an Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Amtrac visits SB on his 2024 'DJ Tour' on Saturday August 24th!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by EOS Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amtrac

Venue

EOS Lounge

500 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

