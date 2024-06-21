Top track

Origins: LB aka Labat & X CLUB.

FOLD
Fri, 21 Jun, 11:00 pm
London
£16.50

About

June 21st sees two rising stars make their debut at FOLD with LB aka LABAT bringing their unique blend of French house & techno, alongside London based Aussie duo X CLUB. with their take on hard hitting 90's techno.

This is not one to be missed!

_____...

This is a 21+ event. (Photo I.D required)
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LB aka Labat, X CLUB.

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

