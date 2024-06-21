DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
June 21st sees two rising stars make their debut at FOLD with LB aka LABAT bringing their unique blend of French house & techno, alongside London based Aussie duo X CLUB. with their take on hard hitting 90's techno.
This is not one to be missed!
