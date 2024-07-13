DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tommy’s Rocktrip feat. Tommy Clufetos

The Eighth Room
Sat, 13 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The worlds greatest rock n roll drummer from the world’s greatest bands (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent and others!)

It’s gonna be a hot, sweaty rock n’ roll mess when the Rocktrip is done with you. If you want the real...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Eighth Room.
Tommy Clufetos

The Eighth Room

2106 8th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

