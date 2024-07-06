DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Koncept Presents: After The Park with Ae:ther (Afterlife, Siamese) + MANTi (Zamna)

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 6 Jul, 11:00 pm
From $22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us after a day at the park to continue dancing the night away with AE:THER (Afterlife, Siamese, Habitat), MANTi (Zamna, Einmusika), and MASOUL!

For table reservations email: info@innovationmotion.com

ALL SALES ARE FINAL, THERE WILL BE NO REFUNDS

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

