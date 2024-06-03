Top track

Throne - Blacken the Throne

Throne, Assimilator, Skeletal Mass

The Kingsland
Mon, 3 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Throne

FB: https://www.facebook.com/thronemetalband
BC: https://thronemetal.bandcamp.com/

Assimilator
FB: https://www.facebook.com/assimilatormetal
BC: https://assimilatormetal.bandcamp.com/album/assimilator

Skeletal Mass:
https://skeletalmass.b...

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Assimilator, Throne

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

