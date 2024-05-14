DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maraca

La (2) de Apolo
Tue, 14 May, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
¿No te ha dicho tu madre que salir entre semana es de canallas? Pues vuelve la fiesta más salvaje, MARACA, todos los martes en La (2) de APOLO, la mítica sala del Paral·lel de la Barcelona más canalla y noctámbula.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Churros con Chocolate.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

