Skratch Bastid & Shad - Limoncello

BASTID'S BBQ - EDMONTON 24'

The Backyard
Sun, 25 Aug, 3:00 pm
From CA$35.15

About

BASTID'S BBQ returns to Edmonton on August 25th, 2024. Line up announcements
coming soon.

18+. Rain or Shine. All ticket sales are final

Find out more at: BastidsBBQ.com

For pre-sale ticket codes, VIP access to exclusive content & more, join Top Grill...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by First Things First Entertainment Inc.
Lineup

Skratch Bastid

Venue

The Backyard

10004 103a Avenue NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5J 3T9, Canada
Doors open3:00 pm

