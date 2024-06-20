DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

N.A.C.A.P. Fundraiser

Warehouse Concert Hall
Thu, 20 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$30.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

N.A.C.A.P. Presents

Niagara Area Children's Assistance Program Benefit Concert

Join Selena Carlson, Red Envy & Neon Dirty in a benefit concert in support of Niagara Area Children’s Assistance Program to support Niagara children in need! The funds...

This is a 13+ event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.