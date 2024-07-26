DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggaeton Jungle Parrty - Latin Dance Party

181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United States
Fri, 26 Jul, 11:30 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us in the Jungle of sounds every Friday @ Republic

with Special Guest DJs playing a mix of Latin Pop, Dembow & Reggaeton.

Entertainment throughout the night!

Prepárate para enloquecer!

JUNGLE refers to a musical mix or fusion of Latin pop, dembow,...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
Venue

Doors open11:30 pm

