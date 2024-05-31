Top track

bnkr44 - GOVERNO PUNK

Lacrima "la festa indie più brutta d'italia"

Averna Spazio Open
Fri, 31 May, 9:00 pm
PartyPalermo
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LACRIMA ARRIVA A PALERMO!

La festa Indie nata a Bologna arriva a Palermo per un sabato in cui sicuramente ti verrà voglia di abbracciare qualcuno.

Ci emozioniamo con Gazzelle, te ne dedichiamo una di Coez, buttiamo giù tutto con Cosmo e tanto altro.

Sce...

This is a 18+ event
Coop. Società Creativa.

Venue

Averna Spazio Open

Via Paolo Gili, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

