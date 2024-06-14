Top track

Au Fil Du Son 3 ans W/ Josh Wink

Le Flow
Fri, 14 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎉 A U F I L D U S O N 3 A N S W/ J O S H W I N K 🎉

Le vendredi 14 juin, préparez-vous à une nuit épique au Flow avec une des légendes de la musique électronique, Josh Wink !

Quand on parle de musique électro, Josh Wink est une véritable icône, aussi em...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Au Fil Du Son
Lineup

Josh Wink, Wolf Story

Venue

Le Flow

4 Port des Invalides, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

