Cruel World 2024 Official After-Party with WAX TRAX DJs

Zebulon
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Cruel World 2024 Official After-Party with special guest DJs: WAX TRAX

Keep it moving after the festival with the very best EBM, industrial, techno and more at the official Cruel World after party featuring Club Doom DJs and special guests.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sister Midnight & Zebulon.
Lineup

Wax Trax

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

