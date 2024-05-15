DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Science of Intergenerational Trauma with Prof. Oonagh Walsh

The Glee Club Glasgow
Wed, 15 May, 6:30 pm
TalkGlasgow
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Experiences shape you, even ones that aren’t your own: they can also be inherited from your family. It is possible that your experiences of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and many other psychological conditions can be traced back to a traumatic event on your f...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Glee Club Glasgow

11 Renfrew St, Glasgow G2 3AB, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.