Julian Marley

The Piper
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Born in London, England on June 4, 1975, Julian Marley is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley and Barbados-born Lucy Pounder. Growing up as a youth in a musical atmosphere, the Grammy Award Nominated roots-reggae musician, singer-songwriter, producer and h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julian Marley

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

