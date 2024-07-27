Top track

Future Islands - The Moon Is Blue

Future Islands

Crystal Palace Bowl
Sat, 27 Jul, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£55.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Future Islands - The Moon Is Blue
About Future Islands

The Baltimore synthpop band Future Islands became a viral sensation on the strength of their performance on The David Letterman Show in 2014. The pure emotion that lead singer Samuel T Herring crammed into 'Seasons (Waiting On You)' filled the song

Posted by DICE

Event information

This is a 14+ event (under 18s to be accompanied by adult)
Presented by South Facing & Parallel Lines.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Future Islands, Baxter Dury, Julie Byrne and 3 more

Venue

Crystal Palace Bowl

Terrace Straight, Crystal Palace, SE19 2GA
Doors open2:00 pm

