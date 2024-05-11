Top track

TOWSKI - I Just Wanna

Pleasant Sounds LA

Catch One
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pleasant Sounds is back!

After a long hiatus, we are back with a staunch lineup consisting of some familiar faces and a new one. If you follow our Soundcloud page, you'll recognize the names on the lineup because of the mixes they've submitted!

Pleasant...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pleasant Sounds.
Lineup

1
Towski, Jamo, TeeJ and 1 more

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

