EMO NIGHT at The Music Yard on Friday, May 24th
Join us for the saddest & most electric dance party in Charlotte blasting all your favorite emo and pop punk jams! We may even add some surprises to join the party, so get ready to scream your lungs out, mos...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.