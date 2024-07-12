Top track

Snõõper - Bed Bugs

Snõõper with Mutant Strain

Eulogy
Fri, 12 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$21.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Snõõper

with Mutant Strain

Friday, July 12th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Snõõper

Snõõper (the Project) began as a collaboration between local Nashville punk mainstay Connor Cummins and Blai...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SNÕÕPER, Mutant Strain

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

