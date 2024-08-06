Top track

B-ahwe + Sunkissed Child

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"Sit down, focus up and give all your attention...that warm vocal of hers...totally immersive” - Jack Saunders, BBC Radio 1

“Breathtaking vocal and delicate production” - The Line of Best Fit

With a focus on rich vocal arrangements, lush instrumentals an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
Lineup

B-ahwe

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

