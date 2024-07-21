Top track

CLAMM - Liar

CLAMM

MOTH Club
Sun, 21 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

CLAMM - Liar
About

Free ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive in good time before headline act is due to go on stage (usually 9/9:30pm) in case of disappointment. If the venue does reach capacity, it will operate on a one-in one-out basis.

Melbourne punk power trio...

Age Restrictions: 18+ only (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CLAMM

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

