Fool's Gold in The Nursery: Funk Flex + A-Trak + Swami Sound + Dylan Ali + Matthew Law + Lord Sko + Niontay + Shallowhalo

Public Records
Mon, 27 May, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No one does a New York summertime outdoor jam quite like Fool’s Gold. The Brooklyn label has pulled countless rabbits out of a seemingly bottomless hat. Who else can bring Funkmaster Flex, A-Trak and Swami Sound under one roof? This is actuall***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dylan Ali, A-Trak, Funkmaster Flex and 8 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

