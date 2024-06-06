DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FringeMI Mia mamma fa il notaio ma anche il risotto

Spazio WEMI Rizzoli
Thu, 6 Jun, 9:15 pm
TheatreSegrate
Free
Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni direttamente all’evento!

Performance, testo e musiche: Filippo Capobianco

Oggettistica e costumi: Martina Lauretta

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Spazio WEMI Rizzoli

Via Angelo Rizzoli 47, 20132 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open8:45 pm

