DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freak de l´Afrique Hannover Clubnight

Weltspiele Club
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 pm
PartyHannover
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hannover Get ready !!!

Freak de l´Afrique ist endlich wieder in der Stadt! Markiert euch das Datum dick im Kalender 11. Mai 2024 in der einzigartigen Location des Weltspieleclubs im Weidendamm .

Wir bringen die besten Afrobeats Hits , Amapiano , Hiphop ,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Freak de l’Afrique UG.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Weltspiele Club

Weidendamm 8, 30167 Hanover, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.