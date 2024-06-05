DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mercomedy

Artemadia
Wed, 5 Jun, 9:00 pm
TheatreMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MERCOMEDY - La stand-up del Ghe

Di Matteo Russo e Edoardo Confuorto

L'appuntamento più di successo della stand-up comedy milanese, sinonimo di qualità e divertimento, che ogni mercoledì raggruppa alcuni fra i migliori comici italiani sotto la guida di un...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Artemadia

Via Eleonora Fonseca Pimentel 5, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.