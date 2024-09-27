Top track

East End Dubs

NX Newcastle
Fri, 27 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNewcastle
£22.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

East End Dubs brings extENDed to NX Newcastle on 27th September!

East End Dubs is recognised far & wide for his signature sound, which has seen playing on the worlds biggest stages including Space Miami, Amnesia Ibiza, Music On Amsterdam, Creamfields & Pa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NX Newcastle.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

