“I write music for 21 year-old girls because I feel like young women are the heart of the music industry,” says Molly Payton. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, the New Zealand-born, London-based singer and guitarist makes love songs to a backdro
Kili presents
MOLLY PAYTON
+ Support
